How to prepare

Be extra careful on the roads and, if you're near the bays Friday morning, be aware of road closures. The combination of the flash freeze, strong winds and coastal flooding will make for more hazardous driving than usual.

Check with your airline on flight delays if you're leaving from local airports. There will be at least a few delay thanks to weather here, in the Midwest and New England.

Deicers will be good to have on hand. Once the rain ends, rock salt or brine can keep the driveway and sidewalks wet, instead of icy.

Finally, if you're going to be outside for a while at any point between Friday afternoon and Monday, wear all of the cold weather gear you have. The last time we were below freezing for three days or four days in a row (in this case Friday afternoon to Monday) was 2018.