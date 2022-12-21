How to Prepare

Keep all of your devices fully charged going into Thursday night. With whipping winds, there may be power outages in spots.

You'll want to secure your inflatable decorations and make sure anything that can become a projectile in the wind, such as large tree branches, are taken down.

For those near the bays, avoid coastal flooding Friday morning. Anticipate road closures on low-lying bayside roads. Move your cars if your home or business is in a floodprone area.

Keep deicers available, or buy some if you need it. After the precipitation ends, throwing down salt or brine will protect the ground against a flash freeze.

If you have plans to fly Thursday or Friday, check with your carrier for any delays or cancellations. Driving will be OK if you use caution.