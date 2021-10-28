How to find financial assistance for aging-in-place improvements: Savvy Senior

Some other VA programs to inquire about are the “Veteran-Directed Care” program and “Aid and Attendance or Housebound Benefits.” Both programs provide monthly financial benefits to eligible veterans that can help pay for home modifications. To learn more, visit VA.gov/geriatrics or call 800-827-1000.

Nonprofits: Depending on where your grandparent’s live, they may also be able to get assistance in the form of financial aid or volunteer labor to help with modifications. One of the most noteworthy is the organization Rebuilding Together (RebuildingTogether.org, 800-473-4229), which offers three programs: Safe at Home, Heroes at Home, and National Rebuilding Day.

Another option is community building projects, which provide seniors with volunteer labor to help them make home improvements. To search for projects in your grandparent’s area, do web search containing the phrase “community building project” followed by their “city and state.”