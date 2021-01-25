How to boost your WiFi performance when everyone's at home

"If you place it in the wrong part of your house," he said, "you will be overwatering parts of your lawn and other parts will go dry."

The greater the distance and the more walls in between the router and end user, the weaker the signal.

Try to place the device in the middle of all possible spaces where you want people to have access. In a two-story dwelling, that could be on top of a high bookcase on the first floor, or maybe near the floor of the second story. In a three-story dwelling, experiment with different locations on the second floor.

If the device has adjustable antennas, try aiming them in different directions to improve performance.

And never put your router on or next to a large metal object such as a filing cabinet. Metal is death to a WiFi signal.

So how come you have poor Internet performance on a phone or other wireless device, despite what looks like a healthy WiFi signal?

Don't be fooled. The WiFi icon — those little concentric arcs in the shape of a slice of pizza — reflects only how well the signal is traveling from the router to your device. It has little to do with the signal going into the device from Verizon or another provider.