How to become a horror movie auteur: All you need is $300, a cellphone camera, and a familiarity with the Jersey Devil

Single, 55, bald and overweight, Nigel Bach's transformation from likable schlub to star is now so complete that he's adopted that nom de plume, one he concocted by combining the first name of a reality-TV judge with his favorite brand of pretzels.

The proper-sounding pseudonym helps Bach, real name Tom Fanslau, separate his new life as the writer and producer of popular on-line horror movies from his old identity as the bankrupt caregiver for his ailing mother. It's been a welcome change. In his previous life, there were no fans.

"I've had people pull in my driveway, hop out of their car and take a selfie with my house in the background," Bach said. "One came from Ohio. He stopped by with his daughter on his way back from Atlantic City. They screamed like I was in the band One Direction and walking out on stage. 'Oh my God, it's Nigel Bach!'"

Just a few years ago, Bach, a onetime Air National Guardsman in South Jersey, was a wannabe screenwriter getting by on what he earned creating mom-and-pop Comcast TV commercials for local businesses, some of which cost the advertiser as little as $8. Then, with $300, a cellphone and his home's security cameras, he made "Bad Ben," his version of "The Blair Witch Project," perhaps the most famous example of the surprisingly popular genre devotees call "found-footage horror."