How to access digital coupons; help needed locating a cleaner

Franny The Shopaholic: Please explain how one gets your sale items with digital coupons. Is it possible to get the sale price without the digital coupon? — Barbara Rainear, Ocean City
Dear Barbara: You cannot get the sale price without the digital coupons. To get the digital coupons you must sign up at Acmemarkets.com and open an account. Go to the link "Coupons and Deals," click and there you will see all the coupons, you will have to click each one you want to use. If you have a Smart Phone you need to download the Acme Market app and again sign up, then go to the link Just for U and click each digital coupon you want to use. With ShopRite, go to Shop.ShopRite.com and sign up and basically do the same thing. Click digital coupons and click each one you want to use. Or download the ShopRite app on your smart phone and sign up and click the coupons you want. I emailed you the links to do it on your computer.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I cannot find Clorox Gel Spray with Bleach anywhere for purchase. I recently emailed Clorox to ask if it is discontinued. They replied that it is still in production but I think they erroneously believe I am referring to Clorox “clean up” spray with bleach, which is available in many stores. I wonder if you may be able to find out if indeed the Gel Spray is available for purchase. It really works wonders and I hope it can still be purchased by consumers. — Marianne Carrigan
Dear Marianne: According to the Clorox website it looks like they still make it. However, if you put in the Atlantic City zip code no store within a 100 miles carries it. It is not even on Amazon.com or Ebay.com. I am sure if any of our readers see it, they will write in. Just thinking, can you substitute Clorox Toilet Cleaner with Bleach, which is a gel?
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have a very old (circa mid-1990s) GE counter top microwave model J E1040GB 001. It still works fine. However the glass turntable broke. I have the GE part number AP2031713 (WB49X10022). They are no longer in stock. They have changed the design so newer ones do not work. Can you let me know where I might be able to find someone who would carry such an old item? — Suzanne Pelkaus, Marmora
Dear Suzanne: I found a GE turntable replacement, however it does not have any model number, on Ebay.com. It is 6¾ inches round. You have to bid on it. This is the only place I think you may be able to get lucky and find one. Have you tried calling All Brands in Egg Harbor Township at 609-641-1036?
Reader Tips
• LeeAnn M., of Hammonton, writes in to let Valerie R., of Manahawkin, know if she waits a little longer she can get a good price on a Roomba at Kohls when they have their 30% off coupon sale with a Kohls credit card. Plus, you get $10 back on every $50 you spend.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Chicken drumsticks, thighs or legs Value Packs: 99 cents per pound.
• Extra jumbo raw shrimp, 16 to 20 count two pound bag: $13.98.
• Tastykake family packs: $2.50.
• Boneless chicken breast family pack: $1.99 per pound.
• Nature's Truth vitamins: Buy one get one free.
• Three pound package of Jennie-O ground turkey: $6.99.
• Yoplait 4 to 6 ounce yogurt: 39 cents. Limit one.*
• Chex Mix, Bugles, or Gardetto's Snacks: 49 cents. Limit 4 offers.*
• Cherries: $2.48 per pound. Limit 3 pounds.*
• Pillsbury Crescent Rolls, Grand Biscuits or Cinnamon Rolls: $1.49. Limit 1 offer.*
• Large size General Mills cereal: $1.99. Limit four.*
*with your Acme digital coupon.
Aldi
• Large Hass avocados: 59 cents.
• Red grapes: $1.29 per pound.
• A three pound bag of Cara Cara oranges: $2.99.
• A family pack of boneless skinless chicken thighs: $1.69 per pound.
• A pound of Baker's Corner almond flour: $4.99.
• Atomi WiFi range extender: $29.99.
• Crofton 16 inch Stir Fry Wok Pan: $9.99.
ShopRite
• Boneless center cut pork chops: $1.99 per pound.
• Three pound bag of yellow onions: 99 cents.
• Pint of blueberries: $1.99.
• Hunts 24 ounce ketchup: 95 cents.
• French's 12 ounce spicy mustard: 89 cents.
• Progresso soups: Ten for $10. Must buy ten.
• Lay's potato chips: half price.
• Sprout Organic baby food: half price.
• Aquaphor: half price.
• TreeRipe 52 ounce orange juice: 99 cents. Limit four offers.*
• Tuttorosso 28 ounce tomatoes: 12 for $8. Limit four offers.*
• Skippy peanut butter: Two for $3. Limit one offer.*
• Folgers 10.3 to 11.5 ounce coffee: $1.50. Limit four offers.*
• Pepperidge Farm Goldfish: Three for $3. Limit four offers.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
• Get a Broyhill lift top cocktail table on sale for $219.99 at Big Lots.
• Get 5 Chef Boyardee cans for $4 at Family Dollar.
• Until tomorrow get a HDX 27 gallon Touch Storage Bin in black for $9.98 at Home Depot.
• Perrier 10 pack slim cans or San Pellegrino Sparkling 6 to 8 pack cans are $4.99 at CVS.
• A case of Aquafina bottled water is $3.99 at Walgreens. A pound of Blue Diamond almonds is $5.99.
• Tombstone 17 to 22 ounce frozen pizzas are two for $7 at Dollar General.
• Biogilates by Cassey Ho fitness gear is 20% off at Target.
• Home decor is half price at Hobby Lobby.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. e-mail FrannyShopaholic@aol.com