How to access digital coupons; help needed locating a cleaner

Dear Barbara: You cannot get the sale price without the digital coupons. To get the digital coupons you must sign up at Acmemarkets.com and open an account. Go to the link "Coupons and Deals," click and there you will see all the coupons, you will have to click each one you want to use. If you have a Smart Phone you need to download the Acme Market app and again sign up, then go to the link Just for U and click each digital coupon you want to use. With ShopRite, go to Shop.ShopRite.com and sign up and basically do the same thing. Click digital coupons and click each one you want to use. Or download the ShopRite app on your smart phone and sign up and click the coupons you want. I emailed you the links to do it on your computer.