How the storm will evolve

You can break the region down into two zones. The first zone runs from roughly Long Beach Island to Egg Harbor City to Vineland to Bridgeton on south. The second zone is north of this line.

Zone 1: Expect rain to turn to a wintry mix Monday evening. Then, by sunrise Tuesday, the wintry mix will turn to rain showers. Rain will end Sunday afternoon.

Zone 2: Expect a wintry mix to go to snow Monday evening. Then, by sunrise Tuesday, the snow will turn to rain showers. Those near and north of Philadelphia may mix into Monday morning. Rain will then end Tuesday afternoon.

