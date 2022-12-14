How the coastal storm became New Jersey's

By the time the storm comes here, it underwent a journey that spanned the entire country and shifted its energy to the East Coast.

This storm first crashed into the California coastline last weekend, bringing feet of snow to the Sierra Nevadas and around an inch or rain to Los Angeles as well as San Diego.

From there, it moved into the Rockies. Blizzard warnings were issued by the National Weather Service in Wyoming and Montana. Over a foot of snow fell in parts of these states.

As it moved east into the Great Plains, it slowed down Tuesday into Wednesday. Strong arctic high pressure, the same one that has kept New Jersey chilly, sunny and bone dry during the week, prevented it from progressing too fast.

Another round of Blizzard warnings were issued for South Dakota and Nebraska.

At the same time, a strong cold front extending to the south of the low pressure system has brought tornadoes to the Deep South. One tornado formed in McClain County, Oklahoma Monday, according to the Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma.

22 tornadoes tore through an area from Fort Worth, Texas to Mississippi on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, through the early afternoon, another eight tornadoes spawned in Louisiana and Mississippi.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe weather risk for much of Florida, as well as parts of Georgia and South Carolina Thursday, highlighting the risk for more tornadoes.

It'll be this area of rain that will be New Jersey's storm on Thursday. The low pressure in the Great Plains will slowly move to Wisconsin by Thursday. at the same time, it will transfer some of its energy to the emerging storm center in the Carolinas.

This will slowly move up the coast through Friday. That arctic high pressure will still try to fight off its precipitation initially. Eventually, the coastal low will win out as the center moves over to just offshore New Jersey.

Eventually, the Great Lakes low will be sucked into the stronger coastal storm over the weekend as it moves into far Eastern Canada.

This kind of storm is classified as a "Miller B" storm, used to explain types of nor'easters since 1946. A famous example of a Miller B storm was the "Snowmageddon Blizzard of 2010". Hammonton saw 21 inches of snow, with Lower Township receiving 21.8 inches.