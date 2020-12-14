How strong will the winds be?

Winds will howl from the east Wednesday evening, then turn northeast after midnight. Sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph will be likely on the islands, with gusts up to 60 mph. On the mainland, sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts to 45 mph will be likely.

At the shore, power outages, downed power lines and downed tree limbs threaten. On the mainland, winds will be weaker, but issues will still be possible.

Power outages and damage to trees and structures begin around 45 mph. Make sure to charge your portable device, keep candles handy and have the generator ready, outside your home, if you have one.

