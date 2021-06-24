How songwriting saint Johnta Austin rewrote his career

Pharrell remembers working with Austin in the early ‘90s.

“Johnta just had an incredible (gift and he) still has an amazing voice, and he’s a great writer. He was talented then, at 14,” Pharrell said.

Austin also co-wrote multiple songs on Janet Jackson’s 2006 album “20 Y.O.,” including the hits “So Excited” and “Call on Me.”

But he almost didn’t work on a classic Mariah Carey track.

We belonged together

Austin said when he was collaborating in the studio with the pop diva and Jermaine Dupri, his “publisher wanted me to do this other project.”

“I was like, ‘I would love to but I’m in Atlanta working on Mariah. They were like, ‘Are you crazy? Mariah, she just did ‘Glitter.’ I can’t believe you’re passing this up.’”

Austin clearly made the right choice. “We Belong Together” is not just one of the most popular songs every released, it appears on Carey’s “The Emancipation of Mimi,” her comeback album that cemented her spot on the list of greatest singers of all-time and extended her long list of No. 1 hits.