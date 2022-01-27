How serious will this storm be for me?

I broke South Jersey into three parts, which mirrors the snow forecast.
Zone one covers roughly the Garden State Parkway on east from Brick to Dennis Township. Here, snow will begin between 7 and 10 p.m. Friday and end 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, though a flurry may linger into the evening.
Snow will be light Friday evening but pick up after midnight. Heavy snow, one to three inches per hour, will fall Saturday morning. Roads will be very hazardous to be on. Blizzard conditions will threaten, which mean wind gusts over 35 mph with visibility under a quarter of a mile due to snow. Air travel delays at Atlantic City International Airport may be significant (though that is not up to me).
The potential for damaging winds and power outages will be present during the midday and afternoon, so keep all devices charging as long as possible. Winds will turn from the east Friday evening to the northeast Friday night into Saturday morning to the north Saturday afternoon.
Zone two covers the rest of The Press of Atlantic City's coverage area. Here snow will start Friday 7 to 10 p.m. and end Saturday 1 to 5 p.m., first in towns like Shiloh and working toward Toms River and Brick.
Snow will be light Friday evening and pick up in intensity after midnight Friday night. Snow will be heavy at times, one to two inches per hour. However, more than likely, moderate intensity snow will fall, between half to one inch per hour snow.
Winds will be gusty, though power outages and wind damage should be kept to a minimum. Still, blowing and drifting snow will be likely and blizzard conditions will be possible briefly. Air travel at Trenton-Mercer Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport may very well have delays so check ahead with your carrier.
Zone three covers the New Jersey Turnpike corridor in the southern half of the state. Snow will begin 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and end Saturday midday. Snow will be light for the majority of the system. However, moderate intensity snow, with a half inch to inch per hour snowfall rates can occur Saturday morning.
Blowing and drifting snow will be possible but winds won't be strong enough or the snow high enough to cause serious problems. Blizzard conditions are not expected. Air travel at Philadelphia International Airport may be impacted, though should not be as significant as the New Jersey commercial airports.
