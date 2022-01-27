How serious will this storm be for me?

I broke South Jersey into three parts, which mirrors the snow forecast.

Zone one covers roughly the Garden State Parkway on east from Brick to Dennis Township. Here, snow will begin between 7 and 10 p.m. Friday and end 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, though a flurry may linger into the evening.

Snow will be light Friday evening but pick up after midnight. Heavy snow, one to three inches per hour, will fall Saturday morning. Roads will be very hazardous to be on. Blizzard conditions will threaten, which mean wind gusts over 35 mph with visibility under a quarter of a mile due to snow. Air travel delays at Atlantic City International Airport may be significant (though that is not up to me).

The potential for damaging winds and power outages will be present during the midday and afternoon, so keep all devices charging as long as possible. Winds will turn from the east Friday evening to the northeast Friday night into Saturday morning to the north Saturday afternoon.

Zone two covers the rest of The Press of Atlantic City's coverage area. Here snow will start Friday 7 to 10 p.m. and end Saturday 1 to 5 p.m., first in towns like Shiloh and working toward Toms River and Brick.