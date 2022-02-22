How much wintry weather and rain will we see?

As of Tuesday midday, it's a little too early to give firm totals. However, I have a pretty good idea of what mix of wintry weather will fall.

For the shore Long Beach Island on south, as well those along and east of the Garden State Parkway south of Galloway, this should be plain rain most of the time.

For those west of the Parkway in Ocean and Atlantic counties, as well as the large majority of Cumberland County, expect wintry mix showers for a few hours before going to rain at some point during the evening. The further west you go, west of a line from Bridgeton to Hammonton to Lakewood, expect more mixing. However, it should still turn to rain at some point overnight.