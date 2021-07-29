How much wind, hail, tornado and flooding will we see?

While there won't be much severe weather, in my weather opinion, there still may be isolated storms that produce damage.

At least 98% of South Jersey will be tornado free. However, the risk for tornadoes still remains. That is because winds at the surface are coming from the south-southeast, while winds aloft are coming from the west. That twisting of winds with height, known as directional shear, can spin up a tornado.

Isolated damaging wind will be likely, along with power outages. Most of the wind gusts should stay below the range where damage starts, typically around 45 mph.

While small hail is possible, the large hail, quarter size or larger in diameter, will not be likely. Given the lack of destabilizing sunshine, the large updrafts of air into the clouds, crucial for hail development, will not be present.

Lastly, flooding will only be in isolated areas where multiple thunderstorms pass overhead. If you only see the one line of showers and storms, they will be moving too quickly to put much water down on the ground. Expect 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain for most spots, with isolated 3 inches amounts.

No salt water tidal flooding will be expected by these storms.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

