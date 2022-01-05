How much snow will fall?

As of Wednesday afternoon, I do believe that most of Ocean, Atlantic, Cumberland, eastern Burlington and Cape May counties, The Press of Atlantic City's coverage area, will see between 2.5 to 5.0 inches of snow.

More than likely the sweet spot will be in the Toms River to Mays Landing to Maurice River Township corridor. While I do believe this should be mostly snow for the shore, it should be a wetter snow, which keeps totals lowers. Plus, some rain will be likely at the onset here.

If you're a western Cumberland County, Camden or Gloucester County snow lover, this again won't be your storm. However, 1.5 to 2.5 inches of snow will put fresh powder on top of the snowpack left.

I will update the map again as needed.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

