How much snow will fall?

It’s the million-dollar question, especially after the South Jersey saw barely more than a coating, while northwest New Jersey saw a solid 2 feet or more of snow.

Drawing a line from Harvey Cedars to Smithville (Galloway Township) to Corbin City and Woodbine, anywhere west of there in the region should see 3 to 6 inches of snow, enough for a plowable event. To the east of there, 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall.

There will be enough moisture around for places like Vineland, Buena Vista and Vineland to see up to 9 inches of snow, as long as it remains all snow.

Snow should be able to stick to all untreated surfaces initially where it start as snow. Where it starts as rain, it may take a while for it to stick to all surfaces. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid-30s and areas of ice will be likely Sunday night.

TO CONTACT JOE MARTUCCI: 609-272-7247

