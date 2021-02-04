How much snow will fall? Here's the map, but there's a caveat

While this is my snow forecast, there is a big caveat to this.

Somewhere will see upwards of 8 inches. A thin, but heavy (1 inch per hour or greater) band of snow will set up 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. somewhere in South Jersey on the mainland. However, there where won't be known until then.

Snow will struggle to stick when it will be light. During the day, the early February sun may have enough power to melt snow on roads during the day, too.

TO CONTACT JOE MARTUCCI: 609-272-7247

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.