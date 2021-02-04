How much snow will fall? Here's the map, but there's a caveat

While this is my snow forecast, there is a big caveat to this.
Somewhere will see upwards of 8 inches. A thin, but heavy (1 inch per hour or greater) band of snow will set up 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. somewhere in South Jersey on the mainland. However, there where won't be known until then.
Snow will struggle to stick when it will be light. During the day, the early February sun may have enough power to melt snow on roads during the day, too.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.