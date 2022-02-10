How much snow will fall and what kind of snow will it be?

1.5 to 3 inches of snow will be expected by the time all is said in done. That is my initial forecast.

There is the caveat, though, that it will struggle to stick to roads and salted areas. That's because the combination of the daytime timing and warm temperatures beforehand will keep roads on the mild side.

This could move Atlantic City International Airport into the second spot for snowiest winters, season-to-date. Currently, ACY has 33.2 inches of snow, second place is 34.5 inches in 2010-11.

In Lower Township, the winter of 2021-22 sits in fourth place, but a jump to third place will be in the cards. The town currently has 27.2 inches of snow.

Given the arctic front pushing through, it should be cold enough that snow will get fluffier as Sunday goes on.

In South Jersey, on average between 1986 to 2015, one inch of rain equals 8 to 10 inches of snow.

In this case, the snowfall ratio should wind up around 13 inches of snow for one inch of liquid.

