How much longer will the spring weather last?

Temperatures continued to be higher than my forecast, which I don't believe many will complain about. We wound up in the upper 50s inland with near 50 readings at the coast Thursday. Friday winds up between 50 to 55 degrees and given the milder trend, I believe highs Saturday get to 60 in most places away from the coast.

This is all because we are squeezed between high-pressure off the Southeastern United States coast, with low-pressure moving through Eastern Canada. The combination of the two send warm, Gulf of Mexico air our way, making it feel like late March. 

Late Week Setup.JPG

