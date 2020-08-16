Minor flood stage will be expected with the Sunday p.m. high tide.
Since late Thursday, onshore winds have been blowing in South Jersey. Winds kicked up along the shore Saturday afternoon, which brought a gray day with sprinkles at times. That, in conjunction with the new moon Tuesday, which brings astronomically higher tides, are the cause for the coastal flooding Sunday (and beyond).
Localized minor tidal flooding occurred on Saturday evening in the back bays for one to two hours.
