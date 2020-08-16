Coastal Flood Advisory

The counties shaded in green are in a coastal flood advisory from 5 to 11 p.m. Sunday. 

Minor flood stage will be expected with the Sunday p.m. high tide. 

Since late Thursday, onshore winds have been blowing in South Jersey. Winds kicked up along the shore Saturday afternoon, which brought a gray day with sprinkles at times. That, in conjunction with the new moon Tuesday, which brings astronomically higher tides, are the cause for the coastal flooding Sunday (and beyond). 

AC Flooding

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, Atlantic City is expected to be in minor flood stage with the Sunday p.m. high tide. 

Localized minor tidal flooding occurred on Saturday evening in the back bays for one to two hours. 

