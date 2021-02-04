How much do you know right now? What's still to be forecasted?

At this point, I'm highly confident on the timing of the storm, how much precipitation will fall in southeastern New Jersey, as well as the fact that winds won't be an issue.
I have medium confidence on the snowfall totals, as well as the coastal flooding situation.
What is left is what kind of precipitation will start off the event, whether that is rain or snow. In addition, I want to have higher confidence on how much rain the region will have.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
