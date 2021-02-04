 Skip to main content
How much do you know right now? What's still to be forecasted?
Storm Checklist

At this point, I'm highly confident on the timing of the storm, how much precipitation will fall in southeastern New Jersey, as well as the fact that winds won't be an issue.

I have medium confidence on the snowfall totals, as well as the coastal flooding situation.

What is left is what kind of precipitation will start off the event, whether that is rain or snow. In addition, I want to have higher confidence on how much rain the region will have. 

TO CONTACT JOE MARTUCCI: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci

 
