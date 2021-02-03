How Much Do You Have to Make to File Income Taxes?: Savvy Senior

You can access this tool at IRS.gov/Help/ITA – click on “Do I Need to File a Tax Return?” Or, you can get assistance over the phone by calling the IRS helpline at 800-829-1040.

Check your state

Even if you’re not required to file a federal tax return this year, don’t assume that you’re also excused from filing state income taxes. The rules for your state might be very different. Check with your state tax agency before concluding that you’re entirely in the clear. For links to state tax agencies see Taxadmin.org/state-tax-agencies.

Tax prep assistance

If you find that you do need to file a tax return this year, you can free file through the IRS at IRS.gov/FreeFile if your 2020 adjusted gross income was below $72,000.

Or, if you need some help, contact the Tax Counseling for the Elderly (or TCE) program. Sponsored by the IRS, TCE provides free tax preparation and counseling to middle and low-income taxpayers, age 60 and older. Call 800-906-9887 or visit IRS.treasury.gov/freetaxprep to find out about services near you.

You can also get help through the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide service, a participant in the TCE program that provides free tax preparation in-person, online and by phone. To find out about service options in your area, call 888-227-7669 or visit AARP.org/ findtaxhelp. You don’t have to be an AARP member.

