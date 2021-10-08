 Skip to main content
How much coastal flooding is expected and when is high tide?
Widespread minor flood stage will be expected in the two or so hours surrounding the roughly 11 a.m. to noon high tide on Saturday. 

I do believe the peak of the flooding will be Sunday, where moderate flood stage will be likely in a few spots along the coast, from Cape May up to Monmouth counties. Here, up to six hours of water on the roads will be likely. Property damage can not be ruled out.

The waters will recede Monday. Expect it to be similar to Saturday. There will be minor stage coastal flooding. While that could lead to some problems, the flooding will mostly be a nuisance, but will not destroy property. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
