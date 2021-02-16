How much can I expect?

Note that this is subject to change. My confidence is lower than usual this far out for a forecast. This is due to their being multiple precipitation types and I'm a little unsure as to how steady the precipitation will be Friday.

For Lower Cape May County, a coating to two inches of snow and sleet will be likely. For the rest of the region, two to four inches of snow and sleet will be likely. Up to a tenth of an inch of freezing rain will occur, too, mainly away from the storm.

Note that sleet is about three times heavier than snow. Therefore, an inch of sleet is like shoveling three inches of snow.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPressMartucci

