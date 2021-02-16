 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How much can I expect?
0 comments

How much can I expect?

Storm Forecast

Note that this is subject to change. My confidence is lower than usual this far out for a forecast. This is due to their being multiple precipitation types and I'm a little unsure as to how steady the precipitation will be Friday. 

For Lower Cape May County, a coating to two inches of snow and sleet will be likely. For the rest of the region, two to four inches of snow and sleet will be likely. Up to a tenth of an inch of freezing rain will occur, too, mainly away from the storm. 

Note that sleet is about three times heavier than snow. Therefore, an inch of sleet is like shoveling three inches of snow. 

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News