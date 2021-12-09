How making the playoffs can speed up Eagles' Super Bowl plans, and Jalen Hurts' future

There is so much on the line for the Eagles over their last four games of the regular season, and not necessarily for just making the playoffs.

That is still very possible, of course.

The Eagles are one-half game behind the teams currently holding the final two NFC wildcard spots in the Washington Football Team and San Francisco 49ers (both 6-6).

So the Eagles will sit back Sunday to finish their week off and root for the Dallas Cowboys to beat Washington and the Cincinnati Bengals to beat the 49ers.

Then the Eagles will get back to work, knowing if they win their final four games, they'll be in the postseason. That's because two of their remaining four games are against Washington, the first next Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field and the other on Jan. 2 in Washington.

Of course, making the playoffs would be a nice accomplishment considering the Eagles' 2-5 start, along with a new coaching staff, new starting quarterback and young and mostly inexperienced wide receivers.

But it's still clear the Eagles are far away from becoming the Super Bowl contenders they were for most of the 2000s, when they reached the NFC Championship game five times.