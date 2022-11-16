How long will Harper be out?

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper’s future has some clarity.

Emphasis on the word "some."

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced Wednesday that Harper will undergo surgery next Wednesday to repair the tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament. Los Angeles orthopedic surgeon Neal ElAttrache will perform the surgery.

But doctors do not know what type of surgery will be performed or when Harper will be able to play next season until they cut into Harper’s elbow and see the extent of the ligament damage. Tommy John surgery is a possibility.

“Everybody’s ligament is different and where it could be torn and how much of a tear that is.” Dombrowski said. “Until they get in there, we’re really not sure.”

The injury limited the National League Championship Series MVP to just eight games in the outfield all season, including none after April 16.

Harper also missed all of July and nearly all of August with a fractured thumb that happened when he was hit by a pitch. Despite his absences, the Phillies were still able to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2011.

“You don’t ever want to lose Bryce, you really don’t,” manager Rob Thomson said. “He’s one of the best hitters in baseball, if not the best. But we spent a lot of time last year without him, and guys responded and it gave opportunities to other people to step up and they did. So, while we will be missing him and looking forward to getting him back, it’ll give somebody else an opportunity.”

The extent of Harper’s injury could impact some of the offseason moves the Phillies may or may not make.

“We’re having meetings now,” Dombrowski said. “We hopefully cover every single topic that we can think of. … We’re in a situation that right now we’re looking at (Harper) coming back and DHing for some portion for (next season).”

Ten days after the Phillies' improbable playoff run ended with Game 6, World Series loss to the Houston Astros, Dombrowksi, general manager Sam Fuld and Thomson held their season-ending media sessions Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park.

Several topics were discussed: