Additional minor stage flooding will occur with the Monday p.m. high tide. Tide levels should be similar to the Sunday p.m. high tide. Even though Tuesday is the new moon, winds will turn to the west and northwest, which will put most places below flood stage. A few areas of minor flood stage will be present, though. 

NAM Wind Speds

Wind direction and speed for the North American Model (NAM) for Monday and Tuesday. 

