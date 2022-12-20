 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How is this storm happening?

At the surface, a strengthening low pressure system in the Great Lakes will push into the interior Northeastern United States.

In the Deep South, a low pressure system will slide off the Georgia coast and go out to sea. However, a piece of that will hang back and, in a way, get sucked into the main low pressure system to the north. That will be our first of the two rounds of rain we will see.

Aloft, a trough, an elongated area of upper level low pressure will act like a bowling ball. It'll roll from the Upper Midwest, in the Great Lakes and then New England for Friday night, putting us just within its reach.

Behind this storm is a piece of the polar vortex. That will cause of dramatic drop in temperatures Friday night that could bring a flash freeze. By the time it reaches us, it will have brought record cold temperatures from Montana down to Texas. This will bring the coldest Christmas Eve and Christmas Day since 1989.

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

