How is this storm happening?

At the surface, a strengthening low pressure system in the Great Lakes will push into the interior Northeastern United States.

In the Deep South, a low pressure system will slide off the Georgia coast and go out to sea. However, a piece of that will hang back and, in a way, get sucked into the main low pressure system to the north. That will be our first of the two rounds of rain we will see.

Aloft, a trough, an elongated area of upper level low pressure will act like a bowling ball. It'll roll from the Upper Midwest, in the Great Lakes and then New England for Friday night, putting us just within its reach.

Behind this storm is a piece of the polar vortex. That will cause of dramatic drop in temperatures Friday night that could bring a flash freeze. By the time it reaches us, it will have brought record cold temperatures from Montana down to Texas. This will bring the coldest Christmas Eve and Christmas Day since 1989.