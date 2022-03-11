How is this storm happening and why is it a "bomb cyclone"?

A pair of strong jet streams, the river of air about 30,000 feet high that separate warmer and cooler airmasses, has spawned a low-pressure system in the Deep South, as of Friday afternoon. This low is riding northeastward along a cold front.

That cold front will then meet up with a warm front that will move inland from the Southeastern coast into Saturday. As they merge, the low-pressure will strengthen.

This low-pressure system will be near Richmond, Virginia around 7 a.m. Saturday. From there, it will pass only a few miles off the Jersey Shore, intensifying as it does so. By 7 p.m., it will have passed just off Cape May and be located just off the coast of Maine.

The storm is forecasted to undergo bombogenesis, a scientific term used when a low-pressure system drops at least 24 millibars in air pressure in a less than 24 hour period. It's the mark of a volatile storm, though the impacts are not necessarily any more severe than a storm that doesn't undergo this process.

In the case of this storm, the lowest air pressure will drop from around 1004 millibars around midnight Saturday to 972 millibars by Saturday evening. That's a 32 millibar drop, well beyond the minimum "bomb cyclone" criteria.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.