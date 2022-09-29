 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How is this happening?

Ian, which will go off the Florida coast then curve back and hit either Georgia or South Carolina Friday night, will be part of the reason for this. It'll turn into a remnant low pressure system Saturday. From there, it'll slowly die itself out as it meanders between Virginia and Pennsylvania. 

However, a secondary low pressure system will spawn from Ian. That will move offshore, strengthen and pull Ian's core along with it at some point between Monday and Wednesday. 

When it moves out to sea and where it will do so is key to our rain and wind forecast for early next week. Anywhere from North Carolina to the Virginia part of the Delmarva Peninsula is fair game. 

The location uncertainty has to do with the strength and position of clockwise spinning high pressure over the Great Lakes. If high pressure wins over South Jersey, early next week is drier. If low pressure wins, very heavy rain is likely.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
