 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How is this coastal storm happening?
0 comments

How is this coastal storm happening?

TropicalTidbits

Mean sea level pressure from Wednesday afternoon to Friday afternoon, according to the North American Model (NAM. American)

Coming out of the depths of a historic cold snap in the Great Plains, a low pressure system will move out of Texas, into the Gulf of Mexico and then up the East Coast. A coastal storm with this type of movement is called a Miller A system.

Miller A vs Miller B

The birth, formation and track of Miller A and Miller B nor'easters. 

This low pressure system will be responsible for up to an inch of ice in Texas and Arkansas, which is already reeling from over 5,000,000 people without power in the Lone Star State. Sub freezing temperatures stretched as far south as Houston, with snow on the beach in Galveston. 

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News