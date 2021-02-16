How is this coastal storm happening?

Coming out of the depths of a historic cold snap in the Great Plains, a low pressure system will move out of Texas, into the Gulf of Mexico and then up the East Coast. A coastal storm with this type of movement is called a Miller A system.

This low pressure system will be responsible for up to an inch of ice in Texas and Arkansas, which is already reeling from over 5,000,000 people without power in the Lone Star State. Sub freezing temperatures stretched as far south as Houston, with snow on the beach in Galveston.