 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How is this all happening?
0 Comments

How is this all happening?

  • 0

The clash between fresh cold air Friday night into Sunday morning along with tropical moisture offshore will drive the storm. 

AccuWx Storm

This storm will move from the Great Plains Friday to the Deep South Saturday, where Winter Storm Watches are in effect for parts of Georgia and South Carolina.

From there, it will take a turn to the north around the jet stream, the river of air that separates two airmasses. However, an area of high pressure moving from New England out to sea will block the low-pressure system from taking its usual coastal storm track.

Rather than go off the Southeastern Coast and move toward the Canadian Maritimes, it will go off the coast and go due north. The center of the storm will be over New Jersey or even eastern Pennsylvania. This will mean winds will be southeast or east, rather than the colder, northeast direction, a pivotal part to the forecast. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News