How is this all happening?

The clash between fresh cold air Friday night into Sunday morning along with tropical moisture offshore will drive the storm.

This storm will move from the Great Plains Friday to the Deep South Saturday, where Winter Storm Watches are in effect for parts of Georgia and South Carolina.

From there, it will take a turn to the north around the jet stream, the river of air that separates two airmasses. However, an area of high pressure moving from New England out to sea will block the low-pressure system from taking its usual coastal storm track.

Rather than go off the Southeastern Coast and move toward the Canadian Maritimes, it will go off the coast and go due north. The center of the storm will be over New Jersey or even eastern Pennsylvania. This will mean winds will be southeast or east, rather than the colder, northeast direction, a pivotal part to the forecast.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.