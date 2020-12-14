 Skip to main content
How is this all happening?
A low pressure system will move from the Rocky Mountains into Texas Tuesday. From there, low pressure will go into the Gulf of Mexico and climb up the East Coast. 

Tropical Tidbits Surface Anomaly

Areas of higher pressure (red) and lower pressure (blue) for Wednesday at 1 p.m. The high pressure in Eastern Canada is a classic, "blocking high" pattern, which allows cold air to feed into the low pressure system while also slowing down its pace. 

From there, it will interact with another low pressure system in the Mid-South, which will transfer its energy to the coastal low, intensifying it. As it moves closer, though, high pressure in Eastern Canada will block the low pressure from skirting up the coast quickly. Rather, it will slow down its pace. Around South Jersey, it will make a turn to the east, rather than the north, as typical. 

Wednesday's Set-Up

That high pressure system will also feed in cold air, bringing what will be the largest snowstorm in quite a while to the northern half of the state, and possibly even Philadelphia. 

Due to the powerful nature of the storm, the Hurricane Hunters will fly into the coastal storm to collect valuable meteorological data.

