An area of upper level low pressure, a trough, will dive out of Central Canada and move into the Great Lakes.

This will lay down train tracks in the atmosphere, which will allow low pressure systems to run from the Southern United States into the Mid-Atlantic.

In the case of Friday, the low pressure system will move from the Tennessee to Michigan. From there, it will transfer a portion of its energy off the Virginia coast and move northeastward. This is known as a "Miller B" coastal storm if you're looking to impress your friends and family.

For storm two, the track will be from the Gulf Coast states to the north-northeast. With one low pressure center doing all of the work, it's known as a "Miller A" coastal storm.