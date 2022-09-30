How is all of this happening?

The combination of Ian's remnants and high pressure to the north are causing this days long string of issues.

Hurricane Ian made landfall on the South Carolina coast Friday afternoon. It will continue to work itself into Virginia Saturday.

However, an expansive high pressure stretches from Newfoundland to the Great Lakes and down to New Jersey. That has actually prevented rain from being heavier than it could have been Friday night. It's also blocking this storm from escaping out to sea say, Sunday night.

So, rather, Ian will slowly move southeast, off the Virginia or North Carolina coast Sunday but then nearly stall through Tuesday.

Waves of low pressure will spin off east from main low pressure of Ian, which only increases the air pressure gradient that drives winds.

From the main low pressure will strengthen again Monday and Tuesday, not as a tropical system but as a nor'easter. We'll get the back side of the storm.

Eventually, the shore gets pushed well out to sea Wednesday by that same high pressure.