 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How high will the waters be and when can I expect it?
0 comments

How high will the waters be and when can I expect it?

Minor flood stage is expected during the following high tides: Wednesday afternoon, Thursday morning (locally), Thursday afternoon, Friday afternoon, Saturday morning (locally). 

You can expect flooding in the two hours before and after high tide during the Wednesday afternoon, Thursday afternoon and Friday afternoon high tides. For the Thursday morning and Saturday morning high tides, it would be the hour before and after.

Up to nine inches of saltwater flooding would be expected with this. It only takes six inches of moving water to move a car. 

Moderate flood stage is possible during the following high tides: Friday afternoon.

Flooding would still be expected in the two hours before and after high tide there. 

Here, up to a foot of saltwater flooding would be expected. 12 inches of moving water is dangerous, with SUVs being carried way in that deep of water. 

Coastal Flooding Stage

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News