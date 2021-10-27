How high will the waters be and when can I expect it?

Minor flood stage is expected during the following high tides: Wednesday afternoon, Thursday morning (locally), Thursday afternoon, Friday afternoon, Saturday morning (locally).

You can expect flooding in the two hours before and after high tide during the Wednesday afternoon, Thursday afternoon and Friday afternoon high tides. For the Thursday morning and Saturday morning high tides, it would be the hour before and after.

Up to nine inches of saltwater flooding would be expected with this. It only takes six inches of moving water to move a car.

Moderate flood stage is possible during the following high tides: Friday afternoon.

Flooding would still be expected in the two hours before and after high tide there.

Here, up to a foot of saltwater flooding would be expected. 12 inches of moving water is dangerous, with SUVs being carried way in that deep of water.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.