How does this compare to Tropical Storm Fay, Isaias?
How does this compare to Tropical Storm Fay, Isaias?

2020 was unusual (though not rare) as two tropical storms brought direct impacts to South Jersey. 

Elsa will, too. However, there are differences.

Localized street flooding in Somers Point due to Tropical Storm Fay

Fay, which made landfall near the southern tip of Long Beach Island on July 10, was primarily a rainmaker with roadway flooding. Wildwood Crest saw 5.86 inches of rain. Sustained winds were largely below tropical storm force.

Tropical Storm Isaias was primarily a wind maker, including the two tornadoes in Marmora and southern Ocean County. However, less than a half inch of rain fell at the shore, according to the New Jersey State Climatologist. The most was near in western Cumberland County, with 3.10 inches of rain in Upper Deerfield.

T.S. Isaias Rainfall

Elsa will be a blend of the two. Winds will be a bit stronger than Fay, but not as much rain. Compared to Isaias, the rain will be higher, but the winds weaker.

