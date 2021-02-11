How does sleet, freezing rain, snow, rain form? Here's a guide

Whether it's fluffy snow, a slop of sleet, icy freezing rain or just plain rain, temperatures on the precipitation's journey from the cloud means everything.

Most precipitation starts as snow as it leaves the clouds, save for drizzle and some rain showers on rare occasions.

If temperatures are below 32 degrees on the whole journey from the cloud, it will be all snow. Again there are exceptions, snow can fall into the mid-40s if the layer above freezing is right near the surface, not giving the snow enough time to melt.

If there is a warm nose of air above 32 degrees, snow will melt. If the warm layer is deep enough and temperatures on the ground (actually "skin temperatures" air temperatures are usually recorded 6 feet above the surface), then the rain freezes on contact, creating freezing rain.

If the warm layer is shallow, the snow won't fully melt. Rather, it will partially melt, only to freeze up again when temperatures fall below 32. This is sleet, partially melted snow.

Sleet can exist with temperatures above 32, though it will be more and more watery as it gets warmer.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPressMartucci

