 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How do we go from near 60 to snow?

  • 0
Cold Advanced
Joe Martucci

An arctic cold front.

Just like we saw on Jan. 2, when Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City hit a record high of 60 degrees and then 8 to 14 inches fell in most of Cape May, southern Ocean and Atlantic counties, the same will be possible here. 

Download PDF #10547_010522_Press of Atlantic City-Snow totals map copy.pdf

Despite the warm air, it's still February and the sun isn't strong. Canada will have reloaded with polar air and it will spill to us in the form of a cold front. 

As that cold front moves off the coast, a wave of low-pressure will ride along it. If the arctic front is slower to move offshore, the more snow seen here. The opposite will be true as well. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News