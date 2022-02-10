How do we go from near 60 to snow?

An arctic cold front.

Just like we saw on Jan. 2, when Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City hit a record high of 60 degrees and then 8 to 14 inches fell in most of Cape May, southern Ocean and Atlantic counties, the same will be possible here.

Despite the warm air, it's still February and the sun isn't strong. Canada will have reloaded with polar air and it will spill to us in the form of a cold front.

As that cold front moves off the coast, a wave of low-pressure will ride along it. If the arctic front is slower to move offshore, the more snow seen here. The opposite will be true as well.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

