Storm 1 will be the wetter of the two storms, and has the greatest potential for flooding from the rain itself.
However, storm 2 brings a higher potential for wind damage and power outages. The stronger onshore winds will increase the potential for minor stage tidal flooding during the Sunday p.m. and Monday a.m. high tides as well as beach erosion.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
