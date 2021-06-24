How did Britney Spears end up in her draconian conservatorship in the first place?

Britney Spears’ emotional court hearing Wednesday marked the latest chapter in her turbulent personal life, as she asked a judge to release her from a conservatorship that allows other people to control nearly every detail of her life.

Spears, now 39, has been under the conservatorship since February 2008, following a series of highly publicized personal struggles, many focused on the health and safety of her two young children, whom she shared with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

What follows is a condensed timeline of events leading up to the court order that left the singer under the care of a conservator, initially her father, Jamie:

• Jan. 3-4, 2004: Spears marries childhood friend Jason Allen Alexander in Las Vegas. They have the marriage annulled after 55 hours.

• Sept. 18, 2004: Spears marries dancer Kevin Federline one month ahead of schedule.

• Sept. 14, 2005 and Sept. 12, 2006: Spears gives birth to her first son, Sean Preston Federline, and her second son, Jayden James Federline.

• Nov. 6, 2006: Spears files for divorce from Federline. The divorce is finalized in July 2007.