How confident are you in the forecast?

I'm confident in the coastal flooding forecast, the beach erosion.

I'm fairly confident in the wind speeds and gusts. If it does change, it won't be by much. The impacts will still be the same.

Rain is still the bigger question. While I'm confident there will be a good soaking. The way high and low pressure tango Sunday through Wednesday will determine if it's just a good soaking or one with flooding issues.

High pressure may be strong enough to push this far enough south into North Carolina that the back edge of the rain never reaches us Monday or Tuesday, leaving us cloudy and windy instead.