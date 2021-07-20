How ’bout them fish?

This year, he teamed up with the Atlantic City Sports Commission to also bring one to the resort. One of the boats that competed was Catch 23, which featured Michael Jordan. The NBA legend impressed the crowd with his presence Wednesday at the marina after catching a 70-pound whore marlin.

Johnson and Tod Roy, who along with Greg Mark and Bruce Eberst, the four partners who helped start the event, said the tournament will return to Atlantic City in 2022. Johnson talked about how great this event could be in the future, especially if the resort keeps up the amazing teamwork with his organization it had in making this happen.

“Nobody accomplishes anything by themselves,” Johnson said.

Roy and Johnson said they expect the tournament to grow.

“Going from a struggling situation to getting better, you have to have the passion, the work and the belief,” said Johnson, who noted after that dismal first season in Dallas the team rallied together and believed it could win a Super Bowl. “And we were willing to work. We were willing to outwork any of our opponents, and we had the passion for what we were doing. And I think that is the same thing for Atlantic City.

“It takes a little bit of work. Hey, it’s not easy. If it was easy, every community would be able to prosper,” said Johnson, who later added, “it could be a Super Bowl for Atlantic City.”