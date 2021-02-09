How about the winds?

The lack of strong onshore winds will mean coastal flooding will not be a major issues.
Winds will blow from the northeast Thursday through Friday morning. Then, it will turn to the north and northwest for the rest of Friday. Sustained winds will be 15-20 mph at the shore, with gusts in the 30s. On the mainland, winds will be 5 to 15 mph, with gusts in the 20s. All of this is below what's needed for wind damage or power issues, thankfully.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
