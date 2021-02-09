 Skip to main content
How about the winds?
How about the winds?

The lack of strong onshore winds will mean coastal flooding will not be a major issues. 

Winds will blow from the northeast Thursday through Friday morning. Then, it will turn to the north and northwest for the rest of Friday. Sustained winds will be 15-20 mph at the shore, with gusts in the 30s. On the mainland, winds will be 5 to 15 mph, with gusts in the 20s. All of this is below what's needed for wind damage or power issues, thankfully. 

Wind Speeds

