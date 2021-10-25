 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How about Halloween?
0 comments

How about Halloween?

AccuWeather

With ghosts of winters' past in the form of a nor'easter passing through in the days leading up to Halloween, the holiday itself will be a treat. 

It might be a fun sized, rather than king sized one, though. 

The second storm system will be moving to the northeast Sunday. That will end the rain, but expect a mostly cloudy sky with a breeze. Highs will be around 60, slightly below average for this time of the year. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News