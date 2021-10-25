How about Halloween?

With ghosts of winters' past in the form of a nor'easter passing through in the days leading up to Halloween, the holiday itself will be a treat.
It might be a fun sized, rather than king sized one, though.
The second storm system will be moving to the northeast Sunday. That will end the rain, but expect a mostly cloudy sky with a breeze. Highs will be around 60, slightly below average for this time of the year.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
