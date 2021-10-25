How about Halloween?

With ghosts of winters' past in the form of a nor'easter passing through in the days leading up to Halloween, the holiday itself will be a treat.

It might be a fun sized, rather than king sized one, though.

The second storm system will be moving to the northeast Sunday. That will end the rain, but expect a mostly cloudy sky with a breeze. Highs will be around 60, slightly below average for this time of the year.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.