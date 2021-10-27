 Skip to main content
How about Halloween?
How about Halloween?

Rainfall for Sunday

The computer model forecast rainfall for Halloween, according to the GFS model. The light greens indicate light or isolated rain showers falling. 

I still believe walking the streets, looking for candy will be a treat, albeit a mini sized one for Halloween.

Expect a mostly cloudy day with a bit of a northwest wind. Isolated rain showers will be around during the afternoon and evening. However, most of the trick or treat time should be dry. 

Temperatures will peak in the low 60s around 3 p.m. and then fall into the 50s for the evening. 

