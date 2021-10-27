How about Halloween?

I still believe walking the streets, looking for candy will be a treat, albeit a mini sized one for Halloween.
Expect a mostly cloudy day with a bit of a northwest wind. Isolated rain showers will be around during the afternoon and evening. However, most of the trick or treat time should be dry.
Temperatures will peak in the low 60s around 3 p.m. and then fall into the 50s for the evening.
Some people like the foliage, others enjoy the crisp autumn air, but there are many people for which the fall is centered around one thing and one thing only — Halloween.
