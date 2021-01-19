Housing Authorities revisit no trespass lists thanks to Cape NAACP initiative

A local civil rights advocate is celebrating a victory.
For years, some local housing authorities have banned individuals from public housing, based on past behavior, criminal conviction or other criteria.
But according to Quanette Vasser-McNeal, the president of the Cape May County NAACP, in some cases the incident may be decades old.
At the local organization’s meeting Thursday, held remotely, Vasser-McNeal said she was thrilled to announce that the housing authorities in Cape May and Wildwood have agreed to amend their policies, stripping names that Vasser-McNeal and others said should have been removed years ago.
The Cape May Housing Authority kept a list of 71 names. In Wildwood, the far more extensive list included 394 names, with photos posted in the Sandman Tower building on New Jersey Avenue.
According to Vasser-McNeal, the publicly visible images were mostly of Black men, many of whom she knew from childhood. She first saw the photographs last summer.
“When I saw that, it broke my heart to say the least. It was quite perplexing and disturbing to see such a public display of individuals,” she said. “There were only 100 individuals pictured and the majority of them were Black men. So it was very disturbing to me.”
Some of the people on the lists had gone on to careers as ministers or police officers, raised families or started businesses. Some were dead, she said. She reported to the organization that the Housing Authorities in both Cape May and Wildwood have agreed to update their lists.
In December, she said at the meeting, she began to reach out to the Housing Authorities in Cape May and Wildwood. She said she received an immediate response.
“I can proudly announce that on Dec. 16, through conversation alone, Wildwood Housing Authority immediately removed their public display of pictures,” she said. Some had been hanging for decades.
A new executive director has taken the reins at the Wildwood Housing Authority. Former director of operations Betsy Loyle became the director in January. Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron, who joined the discussion with the NAACP members, described her as very progressive.
“The city, along with the Wildwood Housing Authority and representatives of the local NAACP have recognized that current Housing Authority policies are antiquated and biased,” Byron wrote in a text response to questions. He said they will work on new policies that work for residents and the community as a whole.
According to Vasser-McNeal, the photos have been taken down and 234 names have been removed from the list, leaving 160. Vasser-McNeal said Loyle started the meeting by telling her that she instructed staff members to remove from the no-trespassing list any name that had been there for 20 years, or did not have documentation for why they were banned from the properties.
In Cape May, Housing Authority officials also agreed to review their policies. While there were no posted photographs, there was a list of names that were publicly visible. Of the 71 names listed, 34 have been removed.
“It was a tremendous accomplishment,” Vasser-McNeal said. She reported to the group that she has heard from some people who had felt a stigma over a reminder of something that may have happened long ago.
Cape May Police Lt. Dekon Fashaw, tapped to become Cape May’s first Black police chief in February, said at the NAACP meeting that the step was overdue.
“I won’t take blame for it, but we should have been paying more attention to that for my entire career. I’ve been there 25 years,” he said. “Some of the men and women who were on that list, I knew personally, I grew up with. A community will not grow unless you let people evolve and move on.”
He promised to continue to work on the issue, while also promising to keep the residents of the housing units safe.
There are three public housing sites in Cape May: Lafayette Court, Osborne Court and Broad Street Court.
In Wildwood, the properties are Commissioners Court and Sandman Towers.
Ocean City, the only other community in Cape May County with a housing authority, did not have a policy on trespassing.
“Ocean City does not have a no-trespass list policy, which sparked the question of, why do the other ones have one?” Vasser-McNeal said.
The authorities run the federal housing projects in their communities. Most members are appointed by the local governing body, with one appointed by the commissioner of the state Department of Community Affairs. The authorities meet regularly, and the meetings are open to the public by law.
The Wildwood authority’s website describes it as a federally funded, non-profit, quasi-governmental agency that provides affordable housing to low and moderate-income families, seniors and people with disabilities.