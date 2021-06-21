Housing advocates seek to overturn Middle's zoning amendments

Campisi alleges the township has taken few steps to meet its obligation, except when it has been forced to do so.

The township has hired a planning professional, expected to present a plan for affordable housing in the near future, actions that township officials have highlighted in discussions on the issue.

“We’d love to see the plan,” Campisi said. “They’ve had two years to develop a plan.”

In public statements, Mayor Tim Donohue has repeatedly said the township is working in good faith and wants to resolve the affordable housing issue. Contacted after the Fair Share Housing Center filed its most recent suit, he said the township attorney has advised him not to comment.

“The township will release a formal response in the near future. I’m not going to get into a public back-and-forth with FSHC,” Donohue said.

The township did respond by letter to Superior Court Judge John Porto, at least according to a written response to that letter released June 21 by Bassam F. Gergi, an attorney with the Fair Share Housing Center.