House impeachment manager sues Trump, allies over riot

Weier and Morgan Geyser lured their friend into woods at a Waukesha park in 2014 following a sleepover. Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times, as Weier encouraged her, leaving the girl to die. All three girls were 12 at the time.

They told investigators they committed the crime to appease Slender Man.

Woman impaled by tree limb has 7 broken ribs: A Maine passenger who was impaled when a falling pine tree struck the vehicle she was riding in suffered seven broken ribs, but she's getting better day by day, her husband said Friday.

Theresa Roy, 79, has a long recovery ahead, said her husband, David Roy. But he said he's just happy they're alive after the bizarre incident that destroyed their vehicle and injured both of them.

David Roy, 78, said he and his wife were driving home to Oakland on a two-lane road because their vehicle had been buffeted by strong winds earlier on I-95 during a powerful wind storm.

The crash in Sidney happened in an instant when a pine tree blown down by high wind struck his vehicle as he drove at 50 mph, with limbs crashing through the windshield as he struggled to control the vehicle.