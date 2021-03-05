House impeachment manager sues Trump, allies over riot

Rep. Eric Swalwell, who served as a House manager in Donald Trump’s last impeachment trial, filed a lawsuit Friday against the former president, his son, lawyer and a Republican congressman whose actions he charges led to January’s insurrection.
The California Democrat’s suit, filed in federal court in Washington, alleges a conspiracy to violate civil rights, along with negligence, inciting a riot and inflicting emotional distress. It follows a similar suit filed by Rep. Bennie Thompson last month in an attempt to hold the former president accountable in some way for his actions Jan. 6, following his Senate acquittal.
Swalwell charges that Trump, his son Donald Jr., along with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Republican Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama, had made “false and incendiary allegations of fraud and theft, and in direct response to the Defendant’s express calls for violence at the rally, a violent mob attacked the U.S. Capitol.”
The lawsuit spells out in detail how the Trumps, Giuliani and Brooks spread baseless claims of election fraud, both before and after the 2020 presidential election was declared, and charges that they helped to spin up the thousands of rioters before they stormed the Capitol. Five people died as a result of the violence on Jan. 6, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer.
Trump’s spokesman Jason Miller called Swalwell a “low-life” with “no credibility.”
Canada clears J&J vaccine, first to approve 4: Canada is getting a fourth vaccine to prevent COVID-19 as the country's health regulator has cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two, officials said Friday.
Health experts are eager for a one-and-done option to help speed vaccination. Canada has also approved vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca and Health Canada is the first major regulator to approve four different vaccines, said Dr. Supriya Sharma, Health Canada’s chief medical adviser.
Like many countries, Canada does not have domestic production and has struggled with an immediate shortage of vaccines. The U.S. so far isn’t allowing locally made vaccines to be exported, so Canada — like the other U.S. neighbor, Mexico — has been forced to get vaccines from Europe and Asia.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada has an agreement with Johnson & Johnson for 10 million doses before September. It was not immediately clear when Canada would get its first shipments of those.
Detroit mayor turned down J&J vaccine: Detroit this week turned down 6,200 doses of the newly authorized Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, favoring shots from Pfizer and Moderna, but said Friday it will accept J&J doses in the state's next allocation.
Mayor Mike Duggan had said Thursday that residents should get the “best” vaccines — from Moderna and Pfizer — conflicting with guidance from top state and federal health officials who caution against comparing the three vaccines and note all provide strong protection against the worst outcomes.
Duggan had also said the allotment of 29,000 Pfizer and Moderna doses “covered everyone who wanted a vaccination this week." On Friday, he called J&J vaccines "a key part of our expansion of vaccine centers.”
No other local health department declined any of the 82,700 J&J shots sent to Michigan this week, the state health department said.
1 of 2 teens in Slender Man stabbing to ask for release: One of the teens convicted of stabbing a classmate to please the fictional internet horror character Slender Man is expected to ask for release from a Wisconsin mental health facility.
Anissa Weier, 19, is scheduled to appear Wednesday before the Waukesha County Circuit Court judge who earlier sentenced her to 25 years in a mental health institution and ask for her conditional release.
Weier has spent more than three years at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree intentional homicide. A jury found her not criminally responsible due to a mental disease in the stabbing that nearly killed Payton Leutner.
Weier and Morgan Geyser lured their friend into woods at a Waukesha park in 2014 following a sleepover. Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times, as Weier encouraged her, leaving the girl to die. All three girls were 12 at the time.
They told investigators they committed the crime to appease Slender Man.
Woman impaled by tree limb has 7 broken ribs: A Maine passenger who was impaled when a falling pine tree struck the vehicle she was riding in suffered seven broken ribs, but she's getting better day by day, her husband said Friday.
Theresa Roy, 79, has a long recovery ahead, said her husband, David Roy. But he said he's just happy they're alive after the bizarre incident that destroyed their vehicle and injured both of them.
David Roy, 78, said he and his wife were driving home to Oakland on a two-lane road because their vehicle had been buffeted by strong winds earlier on I-95 during a powerful wind storm.
The crash in Sidney happened in an instant when a pine tree blown down by high wind struck his vehicle as he drove at 50 mph, with limbs crashing through the windshield as he struggled to control the vehicle.
A large limb came through the center dashboard and windshield at an angle, hitting him and then striking his wife’s armpit while another broke the windshield and impaled her shoulder, he said.
Texas school district removes 'Rules of Chivalry' assignment: A Texas school district has removed an assignment that called for girls to follow the “Rules of Chivalry,” including dressing “in a feminine manner to please men” and to “not complain or whine."
According to KLBK-TV, the assignment was to be completed this week by students at Shallowater High School and was shared in a private Facebook group. The assignment sparked online criticism of the district.
According to an image of the assignment, it was intended to “demonstrate to the school how the code of chivalry and standards set in the medieval concept of courtly love carries over into the modern day.”
The instructions said “ladies deemed worthy of the honor by the gentlemen” would receive 10 points for every signature they received as they completed each task. The tasks also included cooking for the boys in their class, walking “behind men daintily as if their feet were bound,” cleaning up after the boys and outside of the classroom, not “show intellectual superiority if it would offend the men around them.”
German woman gets life for kindergarten killing: A court in Germany has convicted a 25-year-old woman of killing a two-year-old child at a kindergarten where she worked in the western town of Viersen last year.
The Moenchengladbach regional court on Friday sentenced Sandra M., whose surname wasn't released for privacy reasons, to life imprisonment.
Judges concluded that the defendant had pressed on the two-year-old girl's ribcage, preventing her from breathing. The child, identified in court only by her first name, Greta, died in hospital two weeks later.
Search on for escaped reptiles in S. Africa: Police and conservation officers were searching Friday for an unknown number of young crocodiles that escaped earlier in the week from a large breeding farm in South Africa.
The crocodiles are suspected to have entered the nearby Breede River after escaping Wednesday morning near the town of Bonnievale in Western Cape province, about 111 miles east of Cape Town.
So far, 27 of the reptiles have been recaptured and another seven had to be euthanized, Cape Nature conservation spokeswoman Petro van Rhyn said. Another six were spotted but evaded capture.
— Associated Press