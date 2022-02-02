The first is strictly for those with a “burning desire” to defeat the competition. It’s called Hot Shots, and the premise is simple: Eight competitors will compete. Each will be given 10 quarter-ounce shots of hot sauce ranging from medium to nuclear inferno. They will drink the shot, let it sit in their mouths for 20 seconds with no reprieve of water, milk or any substance that will cool the heat down. Then they move to the next one and repeat. If they can last through all 10 without a drink or getting sick, well-deserved prizes will await them. Sounds easy enough, right? Wrong. This is an endurance sport not for the weak of heart … or palate.