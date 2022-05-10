With a line of eager customers that often stretches all the way down Jackson Street, it would be easy to mistake Hot Dog Tommy’s in Cape May for a trendy nightclub with a strict velvet rope. However, the reason everyone is lined up isn’t to be judged by some doorman, it’s to buy some of the most inventive and over-the-top hot dogs you will find anywhere in South Jersey. We are talking about items like the Glizzy Gladiator, a hot dog topped with mashed potatoes, mac and cheese and bacon; or the Junkyard Dog with yellow mustard, Miss Mary’s chili, cole slaw and crunchy onions. Hot Dog Tommy’s is only open on weekends between now and Memorial Day when they switch to a daily schedule. Hit ’em up now while the line is still manageable. Hot Dog Tommy’s is located at 319 Beach Ave., Cape May. Go to HotDogTommys.com.